ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the Antioch Police Department arrested a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant on Tuesday night after the suspect attempted to lie about his identity. The incident began around 7 p.m. as a routine traffic enforcement stop, according to an Antioch PD social post.

An officer pulled the vehicle over on L Street near Highway 4 for a vehicle code violation, police posted. The vehicle had two occupants who “were less than forthcoming about their identity,” according to police.

The passenger in the vehicle identified himself as one of his family members, but the officer was able to confirm that he was lying about his identity. The officer discovered the passenger’s real name was Elias Dempsey, 23, of Concord.

After confirming Dempsey’s identity, the officer was able to determine that he was on probation and had an outstanding arrest warrant. A search of the vehicle revealed a firearm under the passenger seat where Dempsey was sitting. Dempsey was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, his outstanding warrant and violating his probation.