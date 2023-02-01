VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business located on the 100 block of Plaza Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were provided with detailed information on the suspects’ getaway vehicle by employees at the business. Officers conducted a check of the area and located the vehicle not far away, according to police.

The vehicle’s driver and two passengers were detained for the theft. Officers also observed stolen merchandise in plain view inside the vehicle. The suspects were arrested, and the vehicle was towed. The business recovered the stolen merchandise. Photos accompanying the post showed what looked like clothing and other products among the recovered merchandise.