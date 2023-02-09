OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO did not disclose where in Oakland the residence was located.

The sheriff’s office also found “clear evidence of manufacturing,” including kilogram presses, molds and cutting agents. Some of the fentanyl was packaged in ounces and ready to be sold.

View a picture of the recovered drugs and guns below.

Image of fentanyl from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

In Gilroy, three people were found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in a home on Monday. A fourth was revived by responding deputies and hospitalized.