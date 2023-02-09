CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord man was sentenced to eight years in prison for selling a fentanyl-laced pill that killed a 14-year-old girl, the Department of Justice announced Thursday in a press release. Alejandro Valentino Urias, 22, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Urias sold two light blue counterfeit “M30” pills to a teenage girl in the parking lot of a plaza near Concord High School, according to the DOJ. She gave one of the pills to the victim, who took half of it. The girl, a CHS student, overdosed and was found by her father the next morning.

Urias admitted that he continued selling the pills after the girl’s death. Five days later, he sold about 150 of the bills to an undercover DEA agent for $950. Those pills were tested and found to contain fentanyl.

Urias was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, and has been in custody since. After he is released from prison, he will have to serve 36 months of supervised release.

The pills Urias sold were marked with “M” and “30” on opposite sides of the pill. They are meant to mimic Oxycodone, but when sold on the street they often contain fentanyl, per the DOJ.