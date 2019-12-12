Fentanyl that killed father, 1-year-old traced back to Tenderloin District, prosecutors say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Federal prosecutors say the fentanyl that killed a 13-month-old Santa Rosa boy and his father back in September has been traced back to San Francisco’s Tenderloin district.

“Open air drug markets attract evil and export misery despair,” U.S. attorney David Anderson said. “And in this case, sometimes even death.

At a news conference Wednesday, prosecutors said the fentanyl in question passed from a Honduran drug dealer in the Tenderloin to three others and then the father.

Those three, Leanna Zamora, Lindsay Williams and Shane Cratty have now been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

“A $125 drug transaction lead to the untimely death of a father and his son,” Curt Fallin with the Drug Enforcement Administration said.

It was back in August when federal prosecutors announced a new initiative to crackdown on drugs in the Tenderloin.

And Wednesday, they said so far they have made more than 100 arrests yet the city’s sanctuary policy and it’s withdrawal from the joint terrorism task force is hampering cooperation between federal and local law enforcement — which ultimately is compromising safety.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she is open to discussing the issue with the U.S. attorney but wants to make sure any changes to policy lead to other issues.

“Of course I want to make sure that when people are breaking the law, when things are happening in our city, creating harm to other individuals that law enforcement sets up,” Breed said. “But I also don’t want to run into a situation where racial profiling and a number of other issues that sometimes occur under the lense of these kind of task force. So it’s really about striking a balance and I’m totally open to working with him.”

The complaint also makes it clear the father who died, was actively seeking fentanyl, he was not seeking another drug that just happened to be laced with fentanyl.