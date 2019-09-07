Ferry now offering service to SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Ferry and San Francisco International Airport have teamed up to offer a new service.

SFO is providing free shuttle bus rides from the South San Francisco Ferry Terminal to the airport.

The connector bus will reportedly transport passengers to SFO in less than 30 minutes.

Luggage racks will be on board all shuttles for those traveling with heavy luggage.

The shuttle will also take passengers traveling inbound from SFO back to the Ferry for afternoon and evening departures to Alameda and Oakland.

Free daily parking is provided at the Alameda and Oakland Ferry terminals, but no overnight parking is allowed.

For schedules, fees and more, click here.