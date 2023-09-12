(BCN) — The Main Street Ferry Terminal in Alameda will close for renovation for over two months starting in October, ferry service officials said.

The terminal’s operation will be suspended from Oct. 23 through Jan. 1, 2024, the San Francisco Bay Ferry said in a news release. The terminal will undergo repair and replacement of its aging infrastructure to comply with with seismic safety requirements, according to the ferry service.

During the closure, downtown San Francisco-bound riders can use the Alameda Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal while ferries to Chase Center and South San Francisco will only be available out of the Oakland Ferry Terminal. The Alameda Short Hop route will be suspended during the closure.

Operations at the Main Street terminal are planned to resume on Jan. 2, 2024 for the Oakland and Alameda, South San Francisco, Alameda Short Hop, Oracle Park and Chase Center ferry routes.

“Design elements also prepare the terminal for future fleet electrification needs. Upon completion of the project, passengers will see direct benefits like more efficient ferry operations and modernized terminal lighting,” the San Francisco Bay Ferry said.

