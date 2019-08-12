Festival goers enjoy final day of Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Under clear blue skies, music lovers gathered in their best outfits to enjoy the music of Kacey Musgraves and more.

Festival goers jammed Golden Gate Park while San Francisco police officers kept a close watch.

Outside Lands event organizers said the mass shootings factored in to the security planning for this year’s event.

One dad was focusing on his baby’s first festival.

Meanwhile, over at Grass Lands, where it was more shaded and cool, people can relax at the consumption area.

Also the first time having cannabis for sale for those 21 and up.

The three-day music festival draws hundreds of thousands of people to the city.

Kaydee Perreira, a cannibus vender based in Oakland, said the weekend was a success and is already looking forward to next year.