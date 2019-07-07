Festival Napa Valley kicks off this week

NAPA (KRON) – Festival Napa Valley is a 10-day celebration that offers a range of music styles, events, venues, and price options makes it possible for everyone to enjoy the best that the Napa Valley has to offer.

Their 14th summer season will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing with more than 60 concerts and events in a season of innovation, exploration and discovery.

Among the highlights are: the brilliant British cellist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, making his Bay Area debut with a special performance at Charles Krug Winery.

Four-time Grammy Award-winner Seal is headlining the Arts for All Gala. This is one of the Festival’s most important events to help raise awareness and money to support the mission of ensuring the arts are accessible to everyone. The Festival also distributes 6,000 free tickets to seniors, veterans, and families each year.

The Chamber Series offers free concerts for guests to enjoy at venues throughout Napa Valley.

Taste of Napa involves more than 70 local wineries, restaurants and top artisans come together. Tickets start at $99

Festival Napa Valley takes a lead role in ensuring access to quality arts education for K-12 students, investing in future generations and supporting young, emerging artists through our programs.

They have awarded more than $1 million to local schools.