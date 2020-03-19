Filing for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For Californians who now find themselves unemployed because of the coronavirus, there may be some help out there.

The state of California Employment Development Department’s website has a section dedicated for people who are no longer working because of the impact the coronavirus is having on business throughout the state including those in the Bay Area.

According to the website, those who are unable to work due to being exposed or testing positive for COVID-19 can file a disability claim. However your condition must be certified by a medical doctor.

“These are wage replacement programs. Designed to replace a portion of the wages you are losing through no fault of your own and the amount that you can receive is based on what kind of earnings you’ve had over the past 12 to 18 months,” Loree Levy said.

If you are a caregiver with an ill or quarantined family member there is information on how to file a paid family leave claim, providing up to six weeks of benefit payments for those who qualify.

Employees with reduced hours or workers whose jobs completely shutdown due to COVID-19, will find information on how to file an unemployment claim. Eligible individuals can receive benefits ranging from $40 to $450 per week.

We should also note that California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed an executive order which includes waiving the one week un-paid waiting period for unemployment benefits.

“With the governor’s waiving off the one week waiting period, at least when you’re found eligible, we would be able to pay you benefits for that first week that you’re unemployed, rather than have that first week serve as an unpaid week,” Levy said.

For more information, log onto the California Department of Employment Development website, scroll down to the link for COVID-19.

Latest News Headlines: