MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The 45th year of the Mill Valley Film Festival is underway, and a new film honoring the legacy of Emmett Till was featured on Tuesday night.

“TILL” is the true and tragic story of Mamie Till Bradley, the mother of 14-year-old Emmett Till who was brutally murdered after allegedly hitting on a white woman in Mississippi in the summer of 1955.

According to the FBI, around August 28, 1955, Emmett was kidnapped from his uncle’s home before being beaten and shot in the head. He then had a metal fan tied to his neck with barbed wire before being thrown into the Tallahatchie River. His body was recovered days later.

Two men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were acquitted of Emmett’s murder by an all white, all male jury, and no other person was ever indicted or prosecuted for involvement in the crime. The FBI says Bryant and Milam later confessed all of the details of their crime to a magazine journalist, but they did not face any consequences.

Mamie Till Bradley’s choice to hold an open casket viewing for her son ensured that the public was able to see what had been done to him, and Emmett’s face galvanized the Civil Rights movement for years to come. For more details on this film or the other featured works of the Mill Valley Film Festival, please visit the festival’s website.