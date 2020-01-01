Final preparations for New Year’s fireworks show in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A spectacular 15-minutes and 25-seconds of New Year’s fireworks.

That’s what the designer of tonight’s fireworks show says he’s planning to deliver to San Francisco in just a few hours.

When the clock strikes midnight over the San Francisco Bay hundreds of thousands of people will experience a magical fireworks display designed by Pat Dyas of Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

“Absolutely! Every year we put on a different display. Many things that you didn’t see last year. We’re using some new equipment. Got multiple angles that you haven’t seen on the bay before,” Pat Dyas said.

The fireworks are sequenced to popular songs.

“A good variety of music. There is one that the children will recognize,” Dyas said.

He says he starts visualizing the presentation a year in advance.

Two barges contain fireworks for tonight’s show. His crew is putting together the final touches before heading out onto the to light up the night sky.

“We wire it, status it, makes sure the computer can see every device. Wait until about 10:30. Float out to about pier 13 and counter down,” Dyas said.