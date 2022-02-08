Fine Dining at Sonoma’s EDGE Restaurant

There are so many ingredients that go into a great meal: food, location, ambience, service, a sense of welcome. These are all found in abundance at Stone EDGE Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery’s restaurant, EDGE.

EDGE is open 4-nights per week and features the culinary artistry of Executive Chef Fiorella Butron in a friendly, intimate atmosphere. Set in an old Victorian, just steps from the charming Sonoma Square, the restaurant embraces unique cuisines, the farm-to-table ethos and sustainable practices. Much of the produce comes from the winery and restaurant’s organic farm.

EDGE Restaurant

EDGE is the restaurant and vision of Mac & Leslie McQuown which opened its doors in 2013 as a private dining room for its winery’s Collectors Cellar members. The McQuowns believe food and wine are meant to be enjoyed together which is at the heart of what they do. “The McQuown’s have an astute awareness of the finer things in life. Service is an important part to enjoy those things,” said Anne Moller-Racke, COO. “They had the opportunity to dine in the best restaurants in the world, so they knew what they were looking for when opening EDGE. Director of Dining Larry Nadeau, with his long-standing experience at the French Laundry was the perfect fit to join EDGE. “Larry has cultivated a team of servers to follow his footsteps of perfect service.

A great restaurant experience starts with the greeting, followed by a beautiful and comfortable setting, enhanced by a delicious beverage and outstanding cuisine presented in a unique and personal way,” said Moller-Racke.

Service at EDGE Restaurant

Restaurant Offerings

At EDGE, each dinner is a prix-fixe, five course menu paired with Stone Edge Farm wines, which changes weekly. “I look at the produce from the farm and get inspiration from our delightful vegetables; I also consider weekly availability lists from our purveyors and our ever-changing weather,” said Chef Fiorella.

Chef Plating Food in the Kitchen at EDGE Restaurant

Chef brings a long resume to her position. She is influenced by her Peruvian ancestry and was trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima. “My culinary inspiration is my family heritage, Peru, and all the countries and people I have enjoyed working and sharing with along the way,” said Chef Fiorella.

Executive Chef Fiorella Butron

The combination of fresh, local food, excellent wine and a lovely atmosphere make EDGE restaurant one of the go-to Sonoma restaurants. Make your reservations early, the place fills up quick.