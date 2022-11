OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to the scene of an encampment fire in X Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department.

Smoke billows out of an encampment fire (Photo courtesy of CITIZEN App)

OFD says the fire broke out at an encampment on the corner of East 12th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning. The fire extended into a two-story building nearby. As of 2:12 p.m. OFD considers the fire contained.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.