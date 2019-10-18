Fire burning in Lake County prompts evacuation order, closes Highway 29

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Residents in the Hidden Valley area of Lake County were advised to evacuate Thursday night due to a wildfire burning north of the community.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department asked that residents evacuate immediately.

As of 10 p.m., CAL FIRE said the the fire was at 7-10 acres.

The agency said around 10 p.m., that evacuation orders were lifted for the Spruce Grove Road area and south of Noble Ranch Road.

The fire is burning off of Highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road, according to CAL FIRE.

Highway 29 is closed because of the fire, according to fire officials.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Twin Pines Casino in Middletown.

This is developing, check back for updates