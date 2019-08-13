Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts evacuation orders

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — A fire burning south of Ukiah in Mendocino County has led to an evacuation order for residents in the area.

The ‘Moose Fire’ is burning in the McNab Ranch-Hopland area, according to the sheriff’s department.

CAL FIRE said around 6:20 p.m. that the fire was about 75 acres in size.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents who live on Moose Road and Bus McGall.

An evacuation warning was issued for those who live on the north side of Feliz Creek Road.

This is developing, check back for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News