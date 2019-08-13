Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts evacuation orders

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — A fire burning south of Ukiah in Mendocino County has led to an evacuation order for residents in the area.

The ‘Moose Fire’ is burning in the McNab Ranch-Hopland area, according to the sheriff’s department.

CAL FIRE said around 6:20 p.m. that the fire was about 75 acres in size.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents who live on Moose Road and Bus McGall.

An evacuation warning was issued for those who live on the north side of Feliz Creek Road.

The vegetation fire that started on Moose Road in the Hopland area has spread and Valley View is now ALSO under EVACUATION ORDER. #MooseRoadFire #EvacuationOrders pic.twitter.com/lrJMbuVAbo — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) August 13, 2019