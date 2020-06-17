Brush fire closes southbound lanes of Hwy 17

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — Southbound State Highway 17 is closed Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Santa Clara County due to fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The two-alarm brush fire was reported just before 4 p.m. off Highway 17 near the community of Redwood Estates.
The road was closed in both directions but the northbound lanes reopened at 4:51 p.m., CHP officials said.
>>Click here for a live traffic map
Bay City News contributed to the this report.
