Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Brush fire closes southbound lanes of Hwy 17

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — Southbound State Highway 17 is closed Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated Santa Clara County due to fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The two-alarm brush fire was reported just before 4 p.m. off Highway 17 near the community of Redwood Estates.

The road was closed in both directions but the northbound lanes reopened at 4:51 p.m., CHP officials said. 

>>Click here for a live traffic map

Bay City News contributed to the this report.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News