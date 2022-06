PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at the Petaluma Municipal Airport on Monday, a Sonoma County dispatcher said. Multiple fire vehicles are responding to the airport, located at 601 Sky Ranch Drive. The fire was reported at 11:42 a.m.

Information about injuries or a cause of the fire was not immediately available.

