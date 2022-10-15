SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — A person fell over the edge of Battery Spencer on Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Southern Marin Fire District (SMFD).

At 5:11 a.m. units with Marin County Fire and SMFD were called to the location of a victim who fell over the edge of Battery Spencer and down about 150 feet. The first unit that arrived on scene located the victim who was still conscious at the time.

KRON On is streaming now

Crews then set up a rope system and proceeded with the rescue. The patient was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. SMFD also reminded everyone to stay away from the cliff’s edge.