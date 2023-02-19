MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A gas leak impacted a busy street in Morgan Hill on Monday, according to CalFire’s Santa Clara Unit.

The gas leak was in the area of Monterey Highway between Dunne Avenue and Second Street around noon. Fire crews found the leak and worked with PG&E to shut it off. The Morgan Hill Police Department also assisted at the scene.

All road closures and evacuations were lifted as of 12:45 p.m. Photos from the scene showed a fire engine and crews in front of Sushi Confidential, located on Monterey Highway.