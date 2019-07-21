Fire crews respond to gas leak, possible explosion in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Fire crews responded to the scene of a gas leak and possible explosion in reported San Jose on Sunday afternoon.

The leak was reported in the area of Townsend Park by Araujo Street.

The San Jose Fire Department says that the area has been evaluated and there is some damage to the water heater.

Officials say the electricity and gas have been shut off.

Hazardous materials team reporting no significant readings on monitors. Containers intact. Evacuations have been lifted. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 21, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

All evacuations were lifted after the hazardous materials team reported that there were no significant readings on their monitors.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.