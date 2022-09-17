Fire unit outside of home depot in Morgan Hill (photo courtesy of CalFire SCU)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at a local Home Depot in Morgan Hill, according to a tweet from CALFIRE Santa Clara Unit.

The Home Depot is located on East Dunne Avenue. CALFIRE states that firefighters were able to enter the store and found that the source was a defective lithium battery attached to a forklift.

At 1:41 p.m. CALFIRE tweeted that the Home Depot is now safe to enter.

