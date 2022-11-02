SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The call came in at 12:44 p.m. reporting a fire in the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive. This area is just north of the Penitencia Creek County Park. SJFD says that a fire along the outside fence of the property has extended into a two-story, single-family residence.

There have been no injuries reported in the fire thus far, according to SJFD. Fire crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.