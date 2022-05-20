(KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Willow Pass Road that has rapidly spread to 30 acres in size, according to information provided to KRON4 by Cal Fire. The fire was first reported in the area of Willow Pass and Evora Road near Concord.

Cal Fire later clarified that the fire was actually in Bay Point at Willow Pass Road and Willow Pass Court, near Highway 4. Forward progress on the blaze has been halted although there is zero percent containment.

A wildfire alert camera on Kregor Peak overlooking the blaze shows smoke from the fire rising high into the sky with the bay in the background. With much of the Bay Area experiencing high temperatures and above low humidity, fire authorities have warned of increased fire danger this week.

Concord vegetation fire

Cal Fire confirmed to KRON4 that the fire broke out around noon. A spokesman from Cal Fire said current weather conditions in the area are extremely dry with high wind. They are keeping a close watch on the site and will be there for several hours.

There are Red Flag warnings in effect for several Bay Area counties, although Concord is not currently under such an advisory.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.