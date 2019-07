CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Eleven fires are burning in Contra Costa County and one was caused by fireworks, the fire department said Thursday night.

The 11 fires began in the first 30 minutes of 9 p.m. hour.

Earlier in the day, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire risk for Fourth of July was “extremely high.”

Officials also said dangerous fires were possible.

The fire department encourages residents to not use fireworks.

Con Fire has responding to 11 fires across the district in the first 30 minutes of the 9 pm hour. One confirmed caused by fireworks. pic.twitter.com/IwIRmFItOl — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2019