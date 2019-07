ALAMEDA (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a play structure in Alameda was burned early Saturday morning.

According to the Alameda Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a play structure on fire around 3:39 a.m. at Woodstock Park in the 300 block of Cypress Avenue.

Crews arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly put out.

Officials say the damage was confined to the playground and rubber turf around it.

There were no buildings in the area affected.

Someone burned down a playground at Woodstock Park in Alameda. A child named Miles B. left a note expressing his sadness in losing “Blue Park.” Sorry, Miles :c @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VttELCRpqk — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) July 13, 2019