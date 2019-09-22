Fire displaces five at San Jose boarding care home

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A blaze broke out early Sunday morning displacing five residents, according to the San Jose fire department.

Firefighters were dispatched to 4900 Massachusetts Drive, Keene Care facility at 4:09 a.m. and contained the fire at 4:50 a.m.

According to San Jose Fire Captain Pete Caponio, once crews arrived on scene they found a rear fence fire that had spread into the home and continued through the attic.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Two residents who required more definitive care were taken to a local hospital and three were transferred to a local boarding care facility. Two staff members were also displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but according to Caponio, the incident doesn’t seem suspicious.