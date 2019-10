SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a grass fire in Solano County.

The fire is burning on Highway 12 at Highway 113 near Rio Vista.

The blaze is burning just north of Antioch.

Residents in Antioch tell KRON4 they can see the smoke.

Forecasts show dry, hot and windy weather in the area making for danger fire conditions.

Further details on the fire are unavailable.

