OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to a fire near Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department.

OFD says the fire is inside of the overpass infrastructure located at East 12th Street and 24rd Avenue, close to I-880. Firefighters have asked the California Highway Patrol to close off the 23rd Avenue offramp while crews extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.