Police: Petaluma man arrested after setting fire in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A 73-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a wildfire that burned Tuesday in the Marin County town of Woodacre, about 8 miles southwest of Novato.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning Tuesday afternoon for the East Rancho Santa Margarita area because of the fire.

The fire was about 16 acres in size and just before 8 p.m., was contained at 60 percent.

According to the sheriff’s department, the progress of fire has “slowed.”

Authorities say the fire is burning behind Spirit Rock near the ridge in Woodacre.

Marin County fire officials say the suspect, Henry Walker, tracked down a battalion chief responding to the blaze and said he started the fire on the ridge.

Walker suffered minor injuries while trying to “stomp” out the fire, the sheriff’s department said.

He told police he was setting personal items on fire.

The Petaluma man was arrested on a felony reckless burning charge.

