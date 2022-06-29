(BCN) — A working smoke detector saved a home from destruction Tuesday afternoon in Rohnert Park, according to fire investigators.

Crews responded to a 1 p.m. report of a possible fire in the 500 block of Lassen Court, according to a news release from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The caller reported that her neighbor’s fire alarm was sounding and that she smelled something burning in the single-family residence.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the kitchen in the rear of the home and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, with assistance from firefighters from Rancho Adobe and Sonoma County Fire.

The crews prevented the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen. Although damage was estimated at $80,000, the value of the property saved was set at nearly nine times that amount.

“Had there not been a working smoke detector alerting the neighbor, Rohnert Park DPS is confident the damage to this residence would have been significantly worse,” reads the news release. “Remember to replace all smoke detectors according to the manufacturer’s recommendation and to change the batteries at least once a year.”

