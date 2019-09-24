Fire near US-101 in San Jose causing severe traffic

SAN JOSE (KRON) — There is a severe traffic alert and fire on northbound US-101 at Bernal Road in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol.
The right lanes are currently closed.
Officials advise you to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
There is no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen.
Check back for updates.
For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.
