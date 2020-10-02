Fire officials continue to fight Glass Fire in remote areas

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Will Tran is live in Napa County where the fire continues to burn out of control.

Napa County continues to be under lockdown with road closures across the area.

The fire is not at the city level so Calistoga and St. Helena business are not in any danger, but it continues to burn along the ridges and remote areas. The fire is not only chewing up land, but also sending out horrible air quality.

Due to the remote areas that this fire is burning in water trucks are having to be brought in where no fire hydrants are available, causing delays to when firefighters can actually fight the fire.