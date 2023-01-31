MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Units with Contra Costa Health Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Department are responding to reports of a fire at the Martinez Refining Company, according to a social post from Contra Costa Health Services. People near the refinery might notice light smoke in the air, according to the post.

The Contra Costa County Hazmat team is also on the scene monitoring air quality in the area, the post stated.

KRON4 reached out to the Martinez Refining Company, which said the incident occurred at about 12 p.m. on Tuesday and was due to smoldering material in out-of-service equipment. There were no injuries reported, according to the refinery, and operations were not impacted.

The refinery made notifications to local agencies.

“As always, we would like to thank our outstanding personnel, who immediately responded,” a refinery spokesperson told KRON4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.