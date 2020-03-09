Fire reported in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A fire has been reported in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to authorities.

The first-alarm fire is burning at 933 Dolores Street.

Video shows several fire and police vehicles outside of the building.

The building appears to be a residence, but that has not been confirmed.

Fire officials said the fire is under control as of 6:57 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Flames and smoke can be seen from a fire in the Mission. Looks to be near Dolores. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Y2a0hlVlef — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) March 9, 2020

We are working to get more info on this fire burning in SF’s Mission District. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/3pJlPNmazy — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) March 9, 2020

