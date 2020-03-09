SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A fire has been reported in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to authorities.
The first-alarm fire is burning at 933 Dolores Street.
Video shows several fire and police vehicles outside of the building.
The building appears to be a residence, but that has not been confirmed.
Fire officials said the fire is under control as of 6:57 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
Latest News Headlines:
- Trump to skip St. Patrick’s Day Hill luncheon, blames Pelosi
- Fire reported in San Francisco’s Mission District
- Santa Clara County reports 37 coronavirus cases after 5 more confirmed
- Former San Jose Mayor Susan Hammer dies at 81
- Lowell High School will remain closed after student’s parent tests positive for coronavirus