BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A fire was been reported at the Beverly Cleary building on the University of California Berkeley’s campus Wednesday evening, according to a notification from the college.

Beverly Cleary is located at 2424 Channing Way. The announcement says that a small fire was reported in the garbage chute, between the first and second floor of the building.

Those in the building are asked to evacuate, but stay clear of responders in the area. At this time there is no visible damage and no one was injured. The fire is under investigation.

The University of California Berkeley Police Department is responding along with other emergency personnel. An update from UCPD said the the building was now deemed safe to enter.