MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — National Guard troops and hundreds of law enforcement officers will converge on the Minneapolis area during the upcoming trial of the former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, and authorities said Wednesday they hope months of planning will help prevent a repeat of last year’s violent unrest.

Leaders from Minneapolis and local and state law enforcement agencies have been beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and making sure businesses and residents are well informed as the trial of Derek Chauvin approaches. Mayor Jacob Frey said the trial will likely increase trauma for many, especially as the verdict draws near, and that safety will be a top priority “during this very difficult time in our city.”