OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department.

OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time.

Fire crews hose down the fire (Photo courtesy of OFD)

Around 20 firefighters are currently on the scene of the fire. OFD says it looks like the fire started in a debris pile under the freeway outside of the Amtrak corp yard property. The fire reportedly spread into the yard and inside of two 12 by 40 foot storage containers. As of 3:55 p.m. the fire was considered under control.

(Photos courtesy of OFD)

Videos from the scene show that the blaze is putting out a very noticeable amount of smoke. OFD’s engine 3 and engine 2 are both on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.