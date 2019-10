MARTINEZ (KRON) — A fire with a “rapid spread” is burning in Martinez Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Department said.

Authorities tweeted at 4:03 p.m. of a 2-acre fire in the area of Alhambra Avenue and Forrest Way.

By 4:17 p.m., the fire grew to about 5-acres, according to the Contra Costa Fire Department.

Fire officials say evacuations are underway in the area of Forrest Way.

Evacuation zone update in Martinez, Alhambra Ave is closed both directions and evacuation zone slightly larger. pic.twitter.com/6CJ7UDXYPP — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

Crews are responding to the blaze.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

