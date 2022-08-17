(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons.

A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a bag of meth and various drug paraphernalia.

These 3 firearms were seized during a traffic stop last night. 2 suspects with previous felony convictions were the occupants. pic.twitter.com/AtFTUysBUa — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 17, 2022

“The amount of illegally possessed firearms on our streets is alarming,” the tweet read in part. “Despite the dangers our officers are out suppressing crime before it occurs.”

The two suspects were arrested for being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics, a San Jose PD spokesperson confirmed to KRON4. The traffic stop occurred at N. 1st Street and Metro Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m.