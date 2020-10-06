Firefighter loses home in Glass Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Rosa firefighter’s brand new home burns to the ground, while he’s been battling the Glass Fire.

“I knew the fire was in the area where we just bought that property, but I really had to try to just concentrate on my job,” said Santa Rosa firefighter, Captain Michael Musgrove.

Just over a week ago, Captain Musgrove was sent out to fight a growing wildfire .

President of Santa Rosa firefighters Local 1401, Tim Aboudara says, “Unfortunately the phenomenon of firefighters losing their homes while they are out fighting the fires themselves is becoming increasingly normal.”

While the Glass Fire grew in size, Captain Musgrove knew his brand new home was in danger.

“Although I had that in the back of my mind about the property, I really had to focus on my job at hand because you really do need to be present when you are in that situation,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove’s home is one of three on a large property in rural Sonoma County. The Captain had just purchased it days before the fire started.

He and a few other families planned to start a life on this land, their own community, growing their own food and teaching their children how to live simply.

The property was uninsured.

Aboudara adds, “Just as it was coming into his grip, to see it taken away with no chance of doing anything about it, and see it didn’t deter him from his fight, it hasn’t dimmed his bright personality, that’s the remarkable thing.”

Fighting the Glass Fire and losing his brand new home, while also grieving the loss of his daughter Olivia — who passed away just one year ago.

It’s been an emotionally draining, exhausting week for this firefighter.

A friend of Musgrove, Sonya Straub says, “He’s like how can we use this to help other people? That was the very first thing out of his mouth. He’s a phenomenal man.”

Musgrove adds, “You really can’t control these situations and what I’ve learned through my life is everything happens for a reason.”

