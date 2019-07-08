Fire destroys 2 homes in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – A fire in Pleasant Hill destroyed two homes on Sunday evening, according to Contra Costa Fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. on Old Rodgers Ranch Court, near the Rodgers Ranch Heritage Center historical site.

Crews have fully extinguished the fire at this time.

Authorities say one firefighter was injured, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire was burning between two houses, but how it started remains unknown.

Fire officials say the roof on both homes collapsed.

“I don’t even know what time it started, but we were getting, I was in the living room and we were starting to get ready for dinner to take to my father’s. And my boyfriend was finishing up a shower when we heard a lot of popping sounds and something popping loud. He checked on the side of the house and it was already engulfed in flames,” Renee Matsutani, a homeowner, said.

Matsutani says that two of her cats are missing.

“At the time we arrived, all families had taken themselves out, so citizens were involved, fortunately. It advanced to three alarms total, two alarms immediately. We got the units here quick, we were able to knock down the fire, but as you can see behind us, the gas meters are still going. So the gas meters are preventing us from finishing it. PG&E is here working on that. As soon as they get the gas flow secured, we’ll finish putting out the fire and work on overhaul,” Battalion Chief, Kevin Platt, said.

Authorities continue to investigate the fire at this time.