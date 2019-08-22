Live Now
Firefighters battle new fire near Brentwood

News

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – Crews are fighting a fire near Brentwood in Contra Costa County Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire says the fire is burning near Marsh Creek Road and Camino Diablo.

No other information on size or containment was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

