Firefighters battling 3 acre fire on Mount Diablo

CONTRA COSTA (KRON) — Firefighters are working to put out a half acre fire on Mount Diablo.

The 25-yard by 25-yard fire is off the Summit Road, north side of Mount Diablo near Clayton, according to officials.

As of 8:24 p.m., the fire is 80% contained. Cal Fire says ground crews will be at the scene for an extended time due to the remote location

The fire is reportedly on a moderate slope in grass and low timber, making it difficult to access for ground resources.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.