Firefighters battling 2 fires in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling two fires in Monterey County, according to officials.

A 20-acre fire was reported in Lockwood.

Fire officials are at the scene of Jolon Road and New Pleyto Road.

@CALFIREBEU fighting 20-acre fire Jolon Rd X New Pleyto Rd, Lockwood (Monterey Co) #JolonFire — CAL FIRE BEU (@CALFIREBEU) September 1, 2019

The fire is currently threatening three structures in the 70000 block of Jolon Road, according to Monterey County Sheriff.

Fire crews are also in Greenfield where another fire was reported.

The fire is in the area of Thorne Road and Arroyo Seco Road.

Firefighters are reportedly being transported by air ambulance with burn injuries.

*UPDATE*

Multiple firefighters are being transported by air ambulance, with burn injuries from the fire at Thorne Road, Greenfield. — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) September 1, 2019

The size of the fire is unknown at this time.

