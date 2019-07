CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — CAL FIRE crews are fighting a fire southeast of Clayton in Contra Costa County.

The grass fire is burning on the 12000 block of Marsh Creek Road.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire was 5 to 10 acres in size.

CAL FIRE says the blaze is spreading at ‘moderate speed.’

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District says the fire is 90 percent contained and that forward progress has stopped.

This is developing, check back for updates