SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KRON) — CAL FIRE and Alameda County fire crews are working to extinguish a vegetation fire at Carnegie State Park in San Joaquin County.

CAL FIRE estimates the fire at 283 acres as of 8:20 p.m. and 50 percent contained.

The fire was first reported by CAL FIRE around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter.

The fire is burning in the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreational Area, just southwest of Tracy.