GILROY (KRON) — South Santa Clara County Fire Officials and CAL FIRE are battling a small brush fire in Gilroy.

The fire is located on westbound CA-152, east of Bloomfield Ave., according to CAL FIRE.

As of 4:10 p.m., all lanes have re-opened after being closed for almost an hour.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound CA-152 East of Bloomfield Ave in Gilroy. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 9, 2019

They are calling it the Bloom Fire.

Check back for updates.