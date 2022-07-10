SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — A 6-acre vegetation fire in an unincorporated area west of Morgan Hill has reached 90 percent containment, fire officials announced on Sunday morning.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Firefighters made an “aggressive initial attack” to strengthen containment lines to around 5 acres, CALFire tweeted. Fire officials also enacted an evacuation order for residents living near Armsby Lane, Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane and Tohara Way, though the order dropped once the fire was 30 percent contained.

After working through Friday and Saturday evening, firefighters will remain on the scene during the day until the fire is fully extinguished.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.