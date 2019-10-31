Firefighters making progress on Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — “We are really looking good and we’re thinking we are making a lot of headwind with this fire,” said Fire Capt. Joe Amador with the San Diego Fire Department.

Firefighters are working hard Wednesday, protecting homes by foot and in the air in Sonoma County.

But still, hot spots and properties are smoldering along 128 from the Kincade Fire.

Power lines are also down along the road all tangled up in trees.

Just one of many reasons why evacuation orders are still in place.

“There’s still fire. There’s still danger in the air. We are not out of the woods yet,” Amador said.

While winds have calmed down, crews are still cleaning up the area and strengthening lines.

“They are taking all the combustible leaves, stumps, those things that are loose and they are taking it out of the way so it doesn’t catch fire. Basically they are minimizing the risk,” Amador said.

Thank you signs can be seen on main roads in sonoma county.

Firefighters are receiving a lot of well deserved praise for their hard work.

Crews are here from all over California and even Oregon, Idaho and Arizona.

